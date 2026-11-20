Video: A rocket pierced the roof of a house in the Carpathian region, but miraculously did not explode
During the Russian attack on November 20, a missile struck a private home near Burshtyn in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
The missile pierced the roof and a floor slab but did not detonate.
Inside the house, the ceiling, appliances, and furniture were damaged. There are no reports of fatalities or injuries.
In the Burshtyn community, a private home caught fire following the attack. The fire was extinguished before emergency responders arrived, and two people were rescued from the house.
A residential building was also damaged in the Halytska community. Rescue workers and bomb disposal experts are on the scene.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Earlier, Russian artillery damaged three bridges in Kyiv, making travel between the two banks difficult.
As a reminder, the main building of Dragomanov University in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.
In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.