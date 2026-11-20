The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia by early January 2027.

According to the publication, U.S. special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have held talks in recent days with Russian, Ukrainian, and European officials in Moscow, Dublin, and Berlin.

European officials fear that Washington’s haste could force Kyiv to make significant concessions in order to reach an agreement. The Ukrainian side is also concerned about the possibility of an agreement being concluded on the Kremlin’s terms.

The publication cites political changes following the midterm congressional elections as one reason for the U.S. rush. Democrats are expected to gain control of both chambers and increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Moscow.

There is also discussion of the possibility of Trump holding talks with European leaders during the G20 summit in Miami in December. At the same time, according to the FT, Ukraine has not been invited to this summit, and Putin’s participation remains uncertain.

Source: Financial Times.

As a reminder, after talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine did not yield a breakthrough. After two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The conversation lasted about two hours.

Following the meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

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