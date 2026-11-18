Three civilians were injured in Kyiv on November 18 as a result of Russian attacks.

“Three people were injured in the capital today. One of the injured was hospitalized. The other two received outpatient treatment,” he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Klitschko also reported that drone debris fell in the Solomyanskyi district—on the grounds of a business. According to him, a fire broke out in some trucks. Emergency services are on the scene.

In Kyiv, drone debris fell onto the grounds of a business in the Solomyanskyi district.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and a power outage occurred in Poznyaki.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage reported in four districts; there are casualties

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