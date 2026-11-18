Soldiers from the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade rescued a bird of prey that had become trapped in a protective net in the frontline area.

The soldiers carefully freed the bird from the netting—which is installed to protect people and vehicles from drone attacks—and released it back into the wild.

The brigade emphasized that caring for one’s homeland involves not only protecting people but also preserving nature.

Source: 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Dmytro “Baida” Vyshnevetskyi.

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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