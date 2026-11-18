In the Solomyanskyi District of the capital, debris fell onto the grounds of a business as a result of a Russian drone attack on November 18.

According to city officials, the falling debris caused trucks at the facility to catch fire. All relevant emergency services are currently working at the scene.

Information regarding possible casualties and the extent of the damage is being verified.

Source: Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

Earlier reports stated that on the evening of November 18, in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, debris from a Russian drone struck a 28-story residential building at the 11th-floor level. However, the Kyiv City State Administration later denied this.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and the power went out in Poznyaki.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage was reported in four districts; there are casualties.

Read us on