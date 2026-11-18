Russian forces attacked a Naftogaz Group facility in the Poltava region. This was reported by Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As he emphasized on Facebook on Wednesday, this is a continuation of a systematic campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s oil and gas infrastructure, during which Russia has been targeting gas production and distribution facilities on an almost daily basis.

Fedorenko noted that this week, facilities in the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under systematic attack.

According to him, an assessment of the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack is currently underway on the ground. He pointed out that this work is complicated by the threat of repeat strikes.

Russian drones attacked a Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region.

Earlier, the occupiers struck a Naftogaz facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with rocket-powered drones.

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