On November 21, in the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast, an enemy drone was reported to have crashed on the grounds of an industrial facility.

“An enemy UAV was reported to have crashed on the grounds of an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured,” wrote the head of the regional military administration.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In the Poltava region, debris from a Russian missile fell near residential buildings, causing damage.

Since the evening of November 19, Russian invaders have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than ten times. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, and residential buildings, cars, a bank, a store, and other civilian facilities sustained damage.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

As a reminder, Russian rocket-powered drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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