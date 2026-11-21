Seven-year-old Tikhon was killed in a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih. His father and two brothers—four-year-old Matviy and 11-year-old Platon—were injured. An emergency medical technician was also killed in the attack.

“His name was Tikhon, and he was born in 2019; unfortunately, most of his life was spent during this war,” Zelenskyy said. The president expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

According to the head of state, 58 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the attack, including six children. Medical personnel are providing care to the father of the deceased boy and his brothers—four-year-old Matviy and 11-year-old Platon.

Cleanup efforts following the attack have been underway since this evening. Residential buildings, office spaces, and other civilian facilities were damaged.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there were no military facilities near the site of the strike.

“Russia is waging war against life, and there can be no justification for this,” the president said.

The head of state also reported Russian strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions, as well as Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. In the Sumy region, a railway station came under attack.

Zelenskyy called on international partners to respond to the Russian attacks with new aid packages, by strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, supporting reconstruction, and increasing pressure on Russia.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The number of people injured as a result of Russian drone attacks on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on November 20 rose to 58. Among them were six children, three emergency medical technicians, and State Emergency Service personnel who were assisting the victims.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using jet-powered drones.

On the night of November 20, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the strikes, part of the city was left without power, and hospitals and water utility pumping stations were switched to generators. There were no fatalities or injuries.

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