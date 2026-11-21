On the night of November 20–21, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Pechenizka Dam in the Kharkiv region. The attack damaged a section of a state highway. Traffic across the dam is currently completely closed, and an alternative route has been provided for drivers.

According to the road service, Russian occupiers attacked the dam at approximately 1:00 a.m. The missile strike damaged a section of the T-21-11 Chuhuiv–Pechenyhy–Velykyi Burluk state highway near the 24th kilometer.

“At this time, travel across the Pechenizka Dam is impossible,” the Restoration Service noted.

A detour has been set up for motorists around the damaged section. The alternative route runs through Chuhuiv, Korobochkino, Lebyazhe, Bazaliivka, and Primorske.

Drivers are urged to take these restrictions into account when planning their trips, to be cautious on the roads, and to obey traffic signs.

This was reported by the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Kharkiv region.

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