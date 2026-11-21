Over the course of November 20, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 1,218 enemy targets.

In total, since the beginning of the month, Ukrainian units have destroyed or damaged more than 40,000 enemy targets.

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, among the enemy targets and assets struck on November 20 were:

420 military personnel , 154 of whom were killed;

36 drone launch sites;

1 anti-aircraft missile or anti-aircraft missile-and-gun system;

5 radar stations and electronic warfare systems;

43 vehicles, specialized equipment, and engineering vehicles;

7 armored combat vehicles;

376 shelters and dugouts;

222 enemy drones of the “copter,” “wing,” “Shahed,” and “Gerbera” types.

Over 40,000 targets have been struck since the beginning of November

The Unmanned Systems Forces also summarized their operations for the period from November 1 to 20.

“Since the beginning of November (Nov. 1–20), units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 40,386 enemy targets, including 12,285 personnel,” the statement reads.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces press center.

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the base of the Russian “Rubicon” UAV operator unit in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk.

Operators from the 412th Separate Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigade struck the Russian invaders’ drone port at Donetsk Airport using middle strike capabilities.

The Ukrainian military struck a Russian “Iskander-M” ballistic missile launcher in the Kursk region, as well as enemy ammunition and logistics depots and repair units in the temporarily occupied territories.

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