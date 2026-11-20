Russian troops have begun deploying the new “Kub-10ME” attack drone on the front lines. According to the manufacturer, it can fly over 100 kilometers and strike even moving targets. Radio technology expert Sergey Beskrestnov, known by the call sign “Flash,” reported the drone’s appearance.

The “Kub-10ME” is an aircraft-type drone developed by the Russian Kalashnikov Concern. The manufacturer refers to it as a loitering munition. This means that the drone can remain airborne over the target area for a certain period of time before attacking. The Russian side claims that the drone is capable of traveling over 100 kilometers and striking not only stationary objects but also moving targets.

One of the drone’s key features is its optoelectronic guidance system. According to the developer, it helps identify targets and guide the drone toward them. According to the stated specifications, it is this system that allows the “Kub-10ME” to be used for attacks on targets that change their location. The manufacturer has also released the drone’s key specifications. Its cruising speed is reportedly about 120 km/h, and it can fly at altitudes ranging from 80 to 1,800 meters. It is claimed that the drone can be used both day and night, including in adverse weather conditions.

The Russian side had previously discussed plans to deploy this drone in Ukraine. In August 2026, Alan Lushnikov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Concern, stated that the “Kub-10ME” would soon be deployed on the front lines. According to him, the drone was intended to be used in conjunction with the “Skat 350M” reconnaissance drone. The latter is designed to locate targets, transmit information, and relay signals. According to the developers’ concept, this setup allows for combining reconnaissance with a subsequent strike.

At the same time, all the specifications cited are based on data and statements from the Russian manufacturer. There is currently no independent confirmation that the drone actually possesses all the claimed capabilities. Similarly, there is not yet enough verified information available regarding the scale of its deployment on the front lines. Flash wrote about the new Russian drone on his Telegram channel on November 20, 2026.

The Ukrainian military carried out the Bear Trap offensive operation in the Kharkiv region and regained control of 204 square kilometers of territory and 14 villages. The fighting took place amid a media blackout, and Ukrainian defenders used Abrams tanks to deceive Russian troops. Soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment “Code 9.2” provided details of the operation on November 20, 2026.

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector. Among the destroyed equipment were two 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” guns and two 2A65 “Msta-B” guns.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

Read us on