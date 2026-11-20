On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using drone-launched missiles.

Initial reports indicated at least eight casualties. The number of injured later rose to 20. All of them are in hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Among the injured are three children. A seven-year-old boy is in the most critical condition. According to Oleksandr Hanzha, the child is in the hospital, and doctors are fighting to save his life. “The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 20. Among the injured are three children. A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition at the hospital. Doctors are fighting to save his life,” the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

What is known about the site of the strike

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, Russian troops fired two ballistic missiles at the city. They struck the parking lot of a popular restaurant in central Kryvyi Rih.

The shock wave and debris damaged the restaurant, garages, and cars, as well as many nearby residential buildings and businesses. Rescue workers, medical personnel, and other emergency services are on the scene.

The Russians attacked the city again while rescue operations were underway

Separately, Oleksandr Vilkul reported on the follow-up strikes. According to him, while a rescue operation was underway at the site of the first attack, Russian forces launched two more strikes using “Shahed”-type rocket-powered drones. “While the rescue operation was underway, the enemy cynically launched two more strikes with ‘Shahed’ drones. We are increasing the number of medical and emergency response teams,” Vilkul wrote.

He also reported that, at that time, other Russian drones were detected moving toward the city. Due to the threat of new strikes, additional medical and emergency response teams were deployed.

Water and gas service disruptions are possible in parts of Kryvyi Rih

The shelling also disrupted the operations of the city’s utility services. According to the head of the city’s Defense Council, as a result of the attack, water pressure will be reduced in three districts of Kryvyi Rih—Saksaganskyi, Metallurgichnyi, and Tsentralno-Miskyi.

Gas supply restrictions are also possible. City services are working to address the aftermath of the strike. According to the latest reports, 20 people have been injured. Among them are three children, one of whom is in extremely critical condition. Emergency services continue to operate at the site of the attack. The consequences of the attack were reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, and Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using rocket-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On the evening of November 10, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the strikes, part of the city was left without power, and hospitals and water utility pumping stations were switched to generators. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Read us on