Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 117 of the 148 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country beginning on the evening of November 20. The enemy also launched three ballistic missiles.

According to military reports, starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from the Bryansk region and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, the enemy launched 148 Shahed-type attack drones, including 87 jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones. The launches were carried out from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary information, as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, Ukrainian air defense forces had neutralized 117 enemy drones.

At the same time, strikes were recorded at 19 locations, and downed targets and their debris were found at nine additional locations.

The Russian attack is ongoing. As of this morning, there were about 10 enemy drones in Ukrainian airspace.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 20, Russian troops carried out 489 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and 22 others were injured, including one child.

On the evening of November 20, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the strike, including two boys aged 12 and 14. A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using rocket-powered drones.

Read us on