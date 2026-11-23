On November 22, the Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 149 combat clashes with Russian troops. The invaders were most active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23.

The enemy carried out 72 airstrikes, dropping 254 guided bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 7,964 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,250 shelling attacks, 25 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The following areas came under Russian attack: Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Neskuchne, Yastrubshchyna, Bezsalivka, Luzhky, Topolia, Vilna Sloboda, Sopych, Fotovizh, Hirky, Shalygyne, Vovkivka, Malushyne, Brusky, and Studenok in Sumy Oblast, as well as Khrinivka and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast. Luzhky was hit by an airstrike.

The Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, two UAV command posts, and two Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the Russian Federation’s army launched three strikes with six KAB bombs and carried out 52 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks toward Rubizhne, Bochkove, and Ivashchyne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders carried out seven attacks toward Zarichne and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian troops carried out six attacks in the area of Yampil and Ozerny.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army did not attack.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 17 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the area of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne.

The enemy carried out 15 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to advance toward Chernihivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske, Krasnopodillia, Shylivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to advance toward Dolynka, Uspishne, Rybne, and Rizdvyanka.

In the Orikhiv sector, two enemy attacks were recorded toward Zarichne and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the Russian army did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the Russian Federation forming offensive groups were detected.

Source: General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on enemy losses.

As a reminder, in the Pokrovsk sector, servicemen of the 4th Special Operations Brigade “Rubizh” of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost approximately 2,310 more soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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