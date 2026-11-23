As a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 23 in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital, debris from drones was reported to have fallen on the grounds of two educational institutions. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to the mayor, at one of the locations, the debris fell onto the grounds of an educational institution without causing a fire.

In the same district, another instance of drone debris striking the grounds of another educational institution was recorded. Emergency services are heading to the scenes, Klitschko noted.

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two people, with eight others injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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