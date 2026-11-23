On the night of November 22–23, Russian forces launched 153 drones of various types at Ukraine, including 60 jet-powered drones. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 134 targets, but strikes were recorded at 11 locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began on the evening of November 22, around 6:00 p.m. Russian forces used “Shahed”-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—Donetsk, Gvardeyskoye, and Cape Chauda.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

According to preliminary information as of 8:00 a.m., 134 enemy drones were neutralized, including 42 jet-powered ones. At the same time, strikes by attack drones were recorded at 11 locations, and the downed drones and their debris were found at seven additional locations.

At the time of this report’s publication, the Russian attack was ongoing.

Source: Air Force

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Region, on the evening of November 22 rose to two people; eight others were injured.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian forces struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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