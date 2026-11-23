Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers attacked 22 settlements in the Sumy region. A child was killed as a result of the Russian shelling.

This was reported by the communications department of the Sumy region police.

According to the report, a 15-year-old boy was killed in the Novoslobodsk community when an enemy drone exploded.

In the Hlukhiv, Sumy, Krolevets, Krasnopil, and Seredyna-Bud communities, apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

In the Shostka community, a post office building and a utility building were damaged.

In the Nedrygailiv community, forestry offices and a car were damaged.

Investigators have opened criminal cases under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) regarding all these incidents. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two; eight others were injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

Read us on