On the morning of November 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, striking an apartment building. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

“An enemy drone struck a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The strike hit the second floor of the residential building,” the statement said.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured. They are receiving medical care.

Source: Oleg Synyegubov

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, on the evening of November 22 has risen to two; eight others were injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

Read us on