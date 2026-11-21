The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to November 21, 2026—amount to approximately 1,634,860 personnel.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated another 1,730 Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army’s total losses also include:

tanks – 2,485;

armored combat vehicles – 25,884 (+24);

artillery systems – 52,595 (+21);

multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) – 2,289 (+1);

air defense systems – 1,767 (+2);

aircraft – 452;

helicopters – 356;

ground-based robotic systems – 3,203 (+7);

operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – 615,411 (+1,065);

cruise missiles – 5,278 (+82);

ships and boats – 35;

submarines – 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 177,819 (+283);

specialized equipment – 4,921 (+2).

The General Staff notes that the data on Russian military losses is being updated.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Since the start of the day on November 20, 2026, there have been 157 combat engagements on the front lines. Russian forces carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attempts to advance. In total, the enemy launched missile and air strikes, dropped 165 guided bombs, and deployed over 4,500 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian forces carried out the Bear Trap offensive operation in the Kharkiv region and regained control of 204 square kilometers of territory and 14 villages. The fighting took place amid a media blackout, and Ukrainian defenders used Abrams tanks to deceive Russian troops. Soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment “Code 9.2” provided details of the operation on November 20, 2026.

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade destroyed four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector. Among the destroyed equipment were two 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” guns and two 2A65 “Msta-B” guns.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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