The annual flu vaccination campaign has begun in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vaccinations will first be offered to military personnel undergoing training at training centers, as well as to medical staff. Vaccination is voluntary—based on individual preference.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the start of the campaign. Mobile teams from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Medical Corps will travel to training centers to administer the vaccinations. The schedules for these visits will be coordinated separately for each center. They will take into account the training schedule, the willingness of service members to get vaccinated, the security situation, and the number of vaccines available in stock in a specific region.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that vaccination will be voluntary. In other words, service members will decide for themselves whether to get the flu vaccine. In addition, the ministry, together with the Medical Forces Command and the General Staff, is working to improve conditions for service members suffering from infectious diseases. Specifically, this involves isolation wards at training centers.

Currently, they are exploring the possibility of installing additional protective measures for these facilities or relocating them to safer locations. This is necessary to ensure that, during an air raid alert, individuals with infectious diseases are not forced to share the same shelter with healthy service members. Another area of focus is the implementation of telemedicine. Plans are in place to deploy special telemedicine systems in the medical units of training centers and to train medical personnel to use them. This will enable military medical personnel to take advantage of additional opportunities for consultations and providing care.

At the same time, flu vaccinations are available not only at the training center. Service members serving in other units can consult their medical officer to find out about vaccination options. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Vaccination is one of the safest medical procedures. At the same time, understanding the body’s possible reactions after vaccination helps people reduce anxiety and feel more confident.

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