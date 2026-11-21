On the morning of November 21, Russia’s Leningrad Oblast came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported that dozens of drones had been shot down, while Russian news agencies estimated that the total number could have reached 93.

At around 7:00 a.m. local time, Oleksandr Drozdzenko reported that 49 drones had been shot down.

Prior to that, the governor had published two other posts, initially reporting six drones and later 38.

Russian news agencies added up all three figures and reported 93 allegedly downed UAVs.

However, it is unclear from the governor’s posts whether each report referred to new drones or whether Drozdzenko was simply updating the total number of targets shot down.

In the comments under the governor’s post, a local resident stated that drones were again attacking the port of Ust-Luga.

However, there is currently no independent confirmation of the attack on the port.

According to the BBC, there is currently no reliable information about the specific targets of the strikes or the possible consequences of the attack. Russian authorities have also not reported on the extent of possible damage to infrastructure in the region.

The BBC reports this, citing Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdov.

In Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, on the night of November 20, drones attacked the Dorogobuzh chemical plant, one of the region’s largest industrial enterprises, which produces components for industrial explosives.

On the night of November 19, drones attacked Almetyevsk, where local residents counted at least 16 powerful explosions. One of the possible targets is said to be the Kaleikino oil pumping station, owned by Transneft.

Earlier, drones attacked two Russian oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai, causing fires at both.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been hit.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 4, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.

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