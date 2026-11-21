The number of people injured in the Russian drone attacks on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 20 has risen to 58. Among them are six children, three emergency medical technicians, and State Emergency Service personnel who were assisting the victims.

According to Oleksandr Vilkul, 28 injured people are currently being treated at the city’s medical facilities, including five children. The youngest victim is a three-year-old girl.

“There are 28 injured people in the city’s hospitals, including five children; the youngest girl is only 3 years old. Eleven are in serious condition, and five people are in intensive care, including a 17-year-old boy. Doctors are doing everything necessary to save their lives. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died,” the post reads.

A total of 11 injured people are in serious condition. Five people, including the 17-year-old boy, are in intensive care.

Four fires broke out as a result of the strikes on the city center. All of them have now been extinguished.

The Russian attack damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, educational institutions, a factory, businesses, a restaurant, garages, and cars. Among the damaged vehicles were ambulances as well as numerous cars belonging to local residents.

In addition, Russian troops attacked the Novopil community in the Kryvyi Rih district. Infrastructure there was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Oleksandr Vilkul reported that emergency services have been working on the ground since the evening, throughout the night, and are continuing to address the aftermath of the attack.

“All necessary services—utility workers, power engineers, heating engineers, and gas workers—have been on site since the evening, throughout the night, and are still working now. This has allowed us to stabilize the gas situation, restore electric transit—whose trolley lines had been severed—and significant progress has already been made regarding water and other services. But there is still a lot of work to be done,” Vilkul noted.

According to him, specialists have already managed to stabilize the gas supply situation and restore electric transit service after damage to the trolleybus lines. Work is also continuing to restore water supply and address other consequences of the Russian strikes.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

On the evening of November 20, Russian troops launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using jet-powered drones.

On the night of November 20, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih using jet-powered drones. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a gas station, and left part of the city without power. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops launched a massive drone attack on critical infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the strikes, part of the city was left without power, and hospitals and water utility pumping stations were switched to generators. There were no fatalities or injuries.

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