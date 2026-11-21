In Vinnytsia, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on November 21. Power outages have been reported in the city, and emergency crews are working to restore power.

“An energy infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. There are power outages in the city. Energy crews are already working to restore power,” Zabolotna emphasized.

This was reported on Saturday by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

The number of people injured as a result of Russian drone attacks on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 20 has risen to 58. Among them are six children, three emergency medical technicians, and State Emergency Service personnel who were assisting the victims.

In Kyiv on the morning of November 21, two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack, and five districts of the capital experienced disruptions in water supply. One of the injured is in the hospital.

Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 117 of the 148 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country beginning on the evening of November 20. The enemy also launched three ballistic missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 20, Russian forces carried out 489 strikes on 48 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were killed and 22 others were injured, including one child.

On the evening of November 20, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the strike, including two boys aged 12 and 14. A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building.

On the evening of November 20, Russian forces launched two ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih. The missiles struck a parking lot near a popular restaurant in the city center. Twenty people were injured, including three children, and during the rescue operation, the Russians launched a second attack on the city using rocket-powered drones.

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