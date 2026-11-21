In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire team from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to engage the aerial target.

According to the military, the coordinated efforts of the mobile fire group, their high level of training, and their professional use of modern technology made it possible to successfully intercept the missile.

“The high level of training among the servicemen, their professional mastery of modern technologies, and their coordinated efforts made it possible to successfully engage the aerial target,” the border guards added.

The released video also showed the moment the missile was hit. A border guard with the call sign “Naga” described how the operation unfolded.

“I spotted a target moving toward us at very high speed at low altitude. I pressed ‘lock-on,’ and it immediately authorized fire. I then opened fire to destroy the target. Visually, even on the monitor screen, I could see smoke beginning to rise from it. The missile continued flying for a while longer, and then we heard an explosion. When it was confirmed that the target had been hit by our crew, our emotions were through the roof,” the serviceman noted.

The “Filin” belongs to the class of small-sized, long-range “surface-to-surface” missiles. It is approximately 3.5 meters long. The missile is launched from a ground-based launcher and can fly at very low altitudes.

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This was reported by the border guard detachment on its Facebook page.

In the Sumy region, artillerymen from the 47th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Semen Loshchenko launched a HIMARS missile strike against a Russian Marine Corps battalion command post. As a result of the strike, more than 20 Russian servicemen, mostly officers, were killed.

Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade struck four camouflaged Russian artillery pieces in the Huliaipole sector.

As a reminder, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, operators from the “Apex” unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the “Forpost” Brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of effective strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets.

On November 17 and 18, Ukrainian forces struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

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