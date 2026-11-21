On November 21, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region, resulting in damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Today, the enemy attacked the Odesa region again. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, including two private homes. No one was injured,” the regional governor wrote.

He noted that the relevant services are working to address the damage.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Russia attacked grain warehouses and a Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Odesa region.

Odesa and the region were left without power due to the Russian attack.

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