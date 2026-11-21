On November 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia had carried out 109 attacks on Ukrainian bridges prior to the operation targeting the Kerch Bridge.

“First of all, I want to remind you of the attack on the Crimean Bridge. Putin attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times. Not once, not twice—there were 109 attacks using missiles and drones. (…) That is precisely why our response is entirely justified,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the issue is not the number of missiles, but specifically the number of attacks.

The president also noted that there is ample evidence that Russia used this bridge for military purposes, including video footage showing the transport of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery.

The head of state made these remarks during a meeting with British Secretary of State for Defense Wes Stitting, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

As a reminder, the North and South Bridges in Kyiv were closed following Russian strikes: public transportation has rerouted.

Russia attacked the North and South Bridges in Kyiv with missiles, according to Klitschko.

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

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