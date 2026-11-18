Video: GUR fighters ambushed the occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest
In the fall of 2026, special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate discovered a hideout used by Russian occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.
The invaders used this route to infiltrate settlements near Zaporizhzhia.
The hideout was found by fighters from the “Brotherhood” battalion, part of the “Timur Special Forces Unit.” Since the occupiers themselves were not there at the time, the reconnaissance team set up an ambush and waited for their return.
The Main Intelligence Directorate released a video showing how the invaders’ attempt to advance toward Zaporizhzhia ended.
Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.