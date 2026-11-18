In the fall of 2026, special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate discovered a hideout used by Russian occupiers in the Kakhovka Forest.

The invaders used this route to infiltrate settlements near Zaporizhzhia.

The hideout was found by fighters from the “Brotherhood” battalion, part of the “Timur Special Forces Unit.” Since the occupiers themselves were not there at the time, the reconnaissance team set up an ambush and waited for their return.

The Main Intelligence Directorate released a video showing how the invaders’ attempt to advance toward Zaporizhzhia ended.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the occupiers did not carry out assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information.

Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

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