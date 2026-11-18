In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, residents of the historic districts of Havan and Slobidka have been left without electricity and heat. This affects more than 500 households.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, on November 12, the occupying administration dismantled the cable that supplied electricity to the homes.

Since November 15, residents have been without utilities.

Andriushchenko believes that the occupiers are attempting to force local residents to leave their homes. Instead, they are being offered relocation to the Gipromez building and promised compensatory housing without clear guarantees that they will actually receive it.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko.

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, a commercial residential complex is being built on the sites of at least seven demolished high-rise buildings. Local residents, who were promised replacement apartments for their lost homes, have been left homeless, while, according to city authorities, Russian security forces and officials are purchasing the new properties.

In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Russian security forces are recruiting Ukrainian schoolchildren into cadet classes run by the Russian National Guard and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with the aim of further integrating them into the occupation system.

Russian troops are expanding a military base on the grounds of the former Roshen confectionery factory and a shopping center in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. The military facility is located amid the city’s civilian buildings.

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