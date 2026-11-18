On November 18, Russian invaders fired on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and missiles. Six people were injured.

In Pavlohrad, private homes, farm buildings, and warehouses were damaged. Five of the injured are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities, came under attack. A business and private homes were damaged.

The Russians also attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Hubynska community of the Samarivsky district. A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. In the Pokrovska community of the Synelnykivsky district, a private home was damaged.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

On November 18, Russian forces attacked a facility belonging to the Dnipropetrovsk branch of “Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine” several times using FPV drones.

On the evening of November 17, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the Nikopol District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a 15-year-old boy.

Russian troops attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, as well as private homes and apartment buildings.

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