Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian troops are mounting very intense attempts to advance on Dobropillya and Kostiantynivka. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are holding strong positions. The head of state also noted that a decision has been made regarding agricultural exports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are making very intense attempts to advance on Dobropillya and Kostiantynivka, but Ukrainian positions remain strong

“Today we received a positive report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty. Regarding the situation on the front lines—our positions are strong. And although the Russians are trying very hard to advance on Dobropillya and Kostiantynivka, we are defeating the occupiers,” Zelenskyy said, thanking all Ukrainian units for their achievements.

In addition, the President spoke at length today with military officials and government officials about the export situation.

“Regarding shipping routes in the Black Sea and through European countries, there have been requests from Ukrainian farmers and other businesses. Together with the military and the government, we have identified solutions that will help,” Zelenskyy said.

According to him, “Our agricultural exports are a strategic issue both for Ukraine and for many other countries around the world whose food security depends entirely on our Ukrainian agricultural production.”

“I am grateful to our military, our intelligence agencies, and the government for their proposals. We will do what is necessary for Ukraine. This amounts to billions of dollars for Ukraine’s budget; it is a resource for farmers to carry out next year’s planting season,” the President concluded.

DeepState refuted Putin’s claims about the occupation of Kostiantynivka.

As a reminder, 148 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

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