As a result of the Russian drone attack on Chuhuiv, the number of casualties has risen to two. This was reported by Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. According to him, a 75-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured.

Russian drones struck a 9-story residential building. Specifically, one of the strikes hit the building’s utility floor, causing a fire in the attic, which rescue workers quickly extinguished. The second strike occurred in the stairwell between the sixth and seventh floors. State Emergency Service personnel rescued five people from the upper floors.

In addition to the high-rise residential building, a post office and two cars were damaged.

Source: Oleg Synyegubov on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region. One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the attacks. In Chuhuiv, three women aged 50, 71, and 74 were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

As a result of strikes on civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv, fires broke out in two garage bays, and in Novy Korotych, a postal terminal was attacked twice. After being hit, the building’s structure and roof caught fire.

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