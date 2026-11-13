Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck a factory and a warehouse containing Russian drones in Rostov

On the night of November 13, “Neptune” missiles struck Rostov-on-Don. Three facilities involved in the production and repair of Russian drones were hit.

Which facilities were struck in Rostov-on-Don

Every night, Russian drones fly toward Ukrainian cities, military positions, and energy infrastructure. The General Staff notes that some of these drones are manufactured, stored, and repaired in Rostov-on-Don.

The missile forces—specifically the Ukrainian Navy’s “Neptune” coastal missile system—struck three drone-related targets simultaneously.

The first target was a facility producing tactical strike drones—Ionos LLC. They also struck the location where this company stores its drones.

Another target was the service center of “Aero-Hit” LLC. There, the Russian army repairs and maintains drones for the front lines.

“Aero-Hit” is a Russian manufacturer of “Veles” strike and reconnaissance FPV drones. The company’s production facility is located in Khabarovsk, while its service center operates in Rostov-on-Don.

The General Staff explains that a strike against the production facility, warehouse, and service center simultaneously disrupts the entire supply chain. Some drones will not be manufactured, some were destroyed in the warehouse fire, and the damaged drones will not return to the front lines for a long time.

This was reported with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Defense forces struck Russian air defense systems, radar stations, and drone control centers.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya area, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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