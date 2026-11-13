The most intense fighting on the Sumy sector of the front is currently taking place in the so-called “small sky.” This was reported by Valery Povarov, commander of the 425th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion “Ochi,” during the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon.

According to him, the enemy is trying to advance, but is making no headway on the ground. No less intense fighting is taking place in the “small sky.”

“On the ground, everything remains as it was. My personal feeling is that the enemy has run out of steam. They don’t have that kind of strength. They haven’t advanced a single meter. We’re even making some headway ourselves. The fighting is taking place in the drone forces. We are constantly trying to take out enemy pilots, and they are trying to find ours,” said the commander of the 425th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion “Ochi.”

The drone operators of the 425th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion “Ochi” haven’t experienced any problems with Starshield either. For one reason: “Ochi” operates within Russian territory.

“We’ve never used ‘Starlink’; it doesn’t work there. We don’t use the same drones that are used in other areas. We use different systems. For two years now, we’ve been constantly working to develop an alternative communication system that will allow us to operate on enemy territory,” noted Valery Povarov.

Paratroopers destroyed a command post for Russian Molniya drones in the Huliaipole sector.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian ammunition and drone depots, a command post in Crimea, and facilities belonging to the Rubicon unit.

As a reminder, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out successful strikes on several key military targets of the Russian occupiers on October 21 and overnight into October 22. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military detected and destroyed a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system, which the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aviation.

Read us on