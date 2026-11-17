Over the course of November 16, Russian forces attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones and missiles. The shelling caused damage to businesses, transportation and other infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles.

According to him, in Dnipro, a business, transportation infrastructure, and a private home were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

In the Pavlohrad district, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad and the Troitska community. There, a business and vehicles were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, enemy strikes damaged a business and a private home. Additionally, damage to infrastructure was reported in the Novopil community of the Kryvyi Rih district.

The city of Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities in the Nikopol district, were also targeted by Russian attacks.

In the Novomykolaiv community of the Kamyanske district, Russian forces struck infrastructure. And in the Shakhtarsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a multi-unit residential building was damaged.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram as of the morning of November 17.

Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, carrying out a total of 864 strikes. As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, four people were killed and eight others were wounded.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

On the night of November 16–17, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attack on the North and South Bridges.

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