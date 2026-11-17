According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,620 Russian occupiers over the past day. New data on enemy casualties was released as of November 17, 2026.

As of November 17, Russia has suffered the following losses in the war against Ukraine:

personnel—approximately 1,627,040 (+1,620) individuals;

tanks – 12,482 (+2);

armored combat vehicles – 25,813 (+6);

artillery systems – 52,516 (+52);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,282 (+4);

air defense systems – 1,762 (+0);

aircraft – 452 (+0);

helicopters – 356 (+0);

ground-based robotic systems – 3,176 (+10) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 611,870 (+1,494) units;

cruise missiles – 5,196 (+0) units;

ships/boats – 35 (+0);

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 176,451 (+521) units;

special equipment – 4,913 (+4) units

Source: General Staff

133 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest spot.

Ukrainian Su-27s struck a base of Russian drone operators in the Donetsk region.

As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.

An oil depot in the Rostov region was struck.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.

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