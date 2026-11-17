On the night of November 16–17, the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” facility, located in the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan, came under attack.

The strike likely hit a production facility on the plant’s grounds, after which a fire broke out there.

“Gazprom Neftohim Salavat” (also known as the Salavat Oil Refinery) is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in Russia and Bashkortostan. The enterprise was founded in 1948 (formerly known as the Novo-Ishimbay Oil Refinery and “Salavatnefteorgsintez”).

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The complex features a full cycle of hydrocarbon processing and comprises an oil refinery, a gas chemical plant, the “Monomer” plant, and Novo-Salavatskaya PGU LLC. The enterprise produces more than 150 product lines, including automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene, ammonia, urea, butyl alcohol, and acrylates.

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Source: Exilenova+

A substation in Kursk that serves 400,000 customers also caught fire.

As a reminder, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

A series of explosions rocked Moscow during an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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