On the night of November 16, the “Sadovaya” power substation in Kursk, Russia, came under attack, resulting in a fire on the premises. This is confirmed by Astra’s OSINT analysis, based on videos provided by local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, loud explosions were heard in the city around midnight and air defense systems were activated; shortly thereafter, monitoring Telegram channels began reporting on the damage on the ground. At the same time, there have been no official statements from Russian authorities regarding the attack itself or the damage it caused.

The 330-kV “Sadovaya” substation, located in the Northern District of Kursk and operated by Rosseti, is a key power distribution hub for the regional capital’s power grid and the northern districts of the region. The facility supplies electricity to approximately 400,000 city residents and large industrial enterprises, including the “Pribor” and “Schetmash” plants.

The substation was originally built in 1965, and between 2010 and 2014, it underwent a large-scale renovation, during which a new, modern complex with digital control systems was essentially constructed.

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Source: ASTRA

As a reminder, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted due to a second attack on November 17.

The day before, Ukraine had already attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic across it was also blocked.

Earlier in Kerch, drones attacked a military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge.

Chubarov called for the Kerch Bridge to be destroyed as soon as possible.

Prior to this, the Kerch Bridge in Crimea had been closed twice due to explosions.

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