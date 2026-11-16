Louisa Rozova, whom journalists have identified as Vladimir Putin’s alleged out-of-wedlock daughter, has officially changed her first and last names. She is now listed in official documents as Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. This was noted by investigative journalists, who discovered the relevant entry in a leaked dataset from the Civil Registry Office.

Journalist Andrei Zakharov had previously found evidence that, in late 2020, Rozova began using the name Elizaveta Rudnova. The passenger’s date of birth matched that of Yelizaveta Kryvonogikh—the last name Rozova had previously used. Additionally, a phone number previously associated with the name Kryvonogikh on various services was used when purchasing the tickets.

However, at that time, journalists were unable to definitively determine whether this constituted an official change of personal information. Zakharov speculated that the passport in Rudnova’s name might have been a cover document.

Now, according to the investigator, a new leak from the registry provides grounds to assert that the first and last names were officially changed. At the same time, it is currently impossible to independently verify the full entry: the journalist has only published a screenshot of it publicly.

Why Rudnova’s Last Name Is Linked to a Friend of Putin’s

Oleg Rudnov was a Russian media executive and longtime acquaintance of Vladimir Putin who died in 2015. It is his last name that Yelizaveta Rudnova now uses. According to an investigation by “The Project,” in 2006 Rudnov purchased an apartment measuring approximately 200 square meters in St. Petersburg. The property was later transferred to Svetlana Kryvonogikh—Elizaveta’s mother.

Journalists also reported that in 2011, Rudnov registered a penthouse in Sochi in his own name, which, according to investigators, was intended for Alina Kabaeva, whom the media also link to Putin.

It was these circumstances that drew attention to Rozova’s new surname. However, there is currently no confirmation that she took it specifically in honor of Rudnov or that he was involved in processing her documents.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.