72 people were found dead in Komyshuvas following a Russian strike; rescue operations have been completed

Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which took place on November 2, have officially concluded, and the death toll has risen to 72 people.

“Unfortunately, the shelling of Komyshuvakha on November 2, 2026, was one of the most tragic incidents since the start of the full-scale war. Seventy-two people were killed, including rescue workers, police officers, employees of the high school and the Administrative Services Center, utility workers, and medical personnel,” said Interior Minister Ivan Vygivskyi.

Four more people remain missing, four more wounded are in the hospital, and over the course of two weeks of clearing the rubble, the occupiers shelled the village 11 more times, wounding three police officers and four rescue workers.

Source: Interior Minister Ivan Vygivsky’s Facebook page.

As a reminder, the bodies of two more people who died as a result of the Russian airstrike on November 2 were found in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Body parts of the victims were also found at the site of the attack.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to close the Komyshuvakha School for Social Rehabilitation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is a state-run institution that served children aged 11 to 14 who required special educational conditions. The decision was made against the backdrop of Russian attacks on Komyshuvakha, where on November 2 the occupiers destroyed another school—the “Dzherelo” Gymnasium—which at the time was being used as a shelter and humanitarian center.

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