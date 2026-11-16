Video: Ukrainian Su-27s struck a base used by Russian drone operators in the Donetsk region
Crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.
As a result of the strike, the facility was destroyed and the enemy personnel were eliminated.
According to intelligence reports, Ukrainian pilots carried out a precision strike with GBU bombs on a building where Russian occupiers were located.
One of the pilots shared a video of the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat operations on his Telegram channel, “Sunflower.”
As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.
An oil depot in the Rostov region was struck.
Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.