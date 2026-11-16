Crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

As a result of the strike, the facility was destroyed and the enemy personnel were eliminated.

According to intelligence reports, Ukrainian pilots carried out a precision strike with GBU bombs on a building where Russian occupiers were located.

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One of the pilots shared a video of the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat operations on his Telegram channel, “Sunflower.”

As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.

An oil depot in the Rostov region was struck.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.

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