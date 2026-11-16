A Russian attack left 76 communities in the Mykolaiv region without power

In the evening, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the strike, 76 settlements in the Pervomaiskyi district were left without power.

According to the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, the Russians used a Shahed-238 drone in the attack. Work to restore power is ongoing.

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, Russia attacked DTEK’s energy facilities in the Odesa region, leaving more than 52,000 families without power.

The Russian Federation’s nighttime attack left tens of thousands of residents in the Odesa region without power.

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