On the evening of November 20, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the strike, including two boys aged 12 and 14. A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of a residential building.

A Russian drone struck a suburb of Kharkiv. Initial reports indicated four casualties, but the number later rose to six. “Six people were injured in a suburb of Kharkiv as a result of an enemy drone strike,” Synyegubov wrote. Among the injured are two children: a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old boy. All of the injured are receiving medical care.

According to preliminary information, the fourth and fifth floors of a five-story residential building caught fire following the strike. Emergency services are on the scene. They have been placed on high alert to respond promptly to the aftermath of the attack. Information about the victims and the consequences of the strike may be subject to change. Details regarding the condition of the injured and the extent of the damage have not yet been reported. Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram.

On November 20, a Russian rocket-powered drone strike was recorded in an open area in the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv.

On the night of November 19–20, a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under attack. As a result of the attack, more than 50 windows were shattered, and four people were injured.

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