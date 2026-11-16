Loud explosions were heard in Moscow during a massive drone attack. Local residents are posting videos in which the sounds of explosions can be heard, as well as the whirring of helicopters chasing the drones.

According to eyewitness reports, the drones managed to break through Russia’s air defense line.

On November 16, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on a drone attack on the Russian capital that began at midnight and has lasted nearly 20 hours. In the evening, Ukrainian UAVs broke through to Moscow, passing through three rings of air defense. In a video posted on the VChK-OGPU public page, explosions can be heard, along with the sound of a helicopter, which was likely used to pursue the drones.

Sobyanin’s posts regarding the drone attack on Moscow appeared online between 7:14 p.m. and 7:53 p.m. The official reported that air defense forces shot down 17 UAVs over the capital initially, then three more, followed a few minutes later by another 15 and then 20 more. According to him, all the drones were shot down, and the relevant services are rushing to the crash sites. The total number of drones shot down within half an hour was 55.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

Moscow has been under attack by drones since last night, and operations at two airports have been suspended.

As a reminder, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic has been blocked.

An oil depot in the Rostov region was hit.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed strikes on a chemical plant in Tatarstan and the Monolit facility in the Bryansk region.

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