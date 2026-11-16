On November 16, a power outage was reported in the Uman District of Cherkasy Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. Emergency power outages have been implemented due to damage to the power infrastructure.

“The enemy continues to strike the country’s energy facilities. As a result of yet another attack, consumers in the Uman district are currently without power—hourly outage schedules are temporarily suspended there,” the statement reads.

The company assured that power engineers are carrying out all necessary work to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.

Cherkasyoblenergo reported this on Facebook.

Russian attacks have caused emergency power outages in Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 14, the number of casualties rose to 22.

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