In Sumy, Russian troops attacked a residential building in the Stetskivskyi Starosty with an FPV drone. At the time of the strike, there were people inside, including children. Two people were injured as a result of the attack.

According to him, the drone struck a private home where residents, including two children, were present at the time. The children are in satisfactory condition; they are doing well.

The attack shattered the windows and damaged the roof and a wall of the house.

Cleanup efforts are underway.

Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Sumy, resulting in casualties and destruction.

As a reminder, power went out in the Rivne region following a Russian attack.

Russia also attacked railway infrastructure in Poltava with drones.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

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