On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

“The enemy has attacked the Crimean Bridge again. At this time, traffic has been suspended. We ask residents and visitors to Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes. We will provide further updates as the situation develops,” Aksyonov wrote.

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There are reports online of a missile attack, but there was also information that the strikes were carried out by drones. Additionally, preliminary reports indicate that one span of the Crimean Bridge has fallen into the water and the arch is no longer visible.

The day before, Ukraine had already attacked the Kerch Bridge, and traffic across it was also blocked.

Earlier in Kerch, drones attacked a military unit guarding the Kerch Bridge.

Chubarov called for the Kerch Bridge to be destroyed as soon as possible.

Prior to this, the Kerch Bridge in Crimea had been closed twice due to explosions.

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