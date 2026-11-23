On November 23, a Russian drone damaged the “Ministry of Pizza” pizzeria in downtown Kyiv. The restaurant is located on Zankovetska Street, near Khreshchatyk.

The pizzeria’s windows and outdoor terrace were damaged. The area has been cordoned off with tape, and visitors are not being allowed inside.

According to Spartak Velishaev, a co-founder of “Ministry,” everyone is alive and unharmed. Medical assistance was provided to everyone who needed it.

“We’re getting ready to continue operating. We just need a little time to recover,” he said.

Village reports this, citing the restaurant’s staff.

In the Vinnytsia region, a business and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack by Russia.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

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