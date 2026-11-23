In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, emergency rescue operations were completed following a Russian attack on a residential building on November 22. The strike killed 11 people, including an 11-year-old girl.

Rescuers spent more than a day clearing the rubble. During the operation, they managed to rescue a 7-year-old boy and a 79-year-old woman who had been trapped under the rubble for nearly a day. Five victims remain hospitalized.

More than 2,000 metric tons of construction debris were removed from the rubble and the surrounding area. The identities of two of the victims are still being determined. During the rescue efforts, rescuers repeatedly called for moments of silence due to the threat of further strikes.

Residents have filed more than 70 reports with the police regarding damaged property. Damage to apartments, utilities, and neighboring buildings has also been documented. The restoration of water, heat, and electricity in the first building is expected to be completed within two to three days.

Local authorities are organizing assistance for those affected, including compensation for damaged housing and payments to the families of the deceased. More than 600 sheets of OSB and slate have already been provided to temporarily cover the destroyed windows and roofs.

Source: Ivan Vygivsky

Following the Russian strike on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on Europe to respond to the Kremlin’s actions in a comprehensive manner. According to him, Russian provocations extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders, so the response should be directed not at individual incidents but at the source of the threat—Russia. Sibiga also emphasized that strengthening Ukraine is crucial for the security of the entire European continent.

In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to two, and the number of injured has risen to four. Rescuers recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing; currently, there is no contact with 11 people, including two children.

In Dymer, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Oblast, rescuers recovered the body of a second victim from the rubble of a five-story building. The building was destroyed by a Russian drone, and an entire stairwell collapsed during the strike. According to preliminary information, the body found may belong to a teenager.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. As a result of the strike, an entire stairwell of the residential building—from the first to the fifth floor—was destroyed. Eight people may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

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