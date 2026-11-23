Long-range drones of the “Alpha” Special Operations Center The Security Service of Ukraine attacked the “Kaleikino” oil pumping station near the city of Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, located more than 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The strike triggered a massive fire at the facility—according to preliminary reports, four oil tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, are on fire.

“Kaleikino” is one of the key hubs of the Russian oil transportation system, where crude oil is delivered from Western Siberia, Tatarstan, Udmurtia, and Bashkortostan for receiving, storing, and blending before being fed into main oil pipelines and Russian refineries. The SBU emphasized that systematic strikes against the aggressor’s oil infrastructure disrupt logistics routes, complicate the operations of the Russian oil refining industry, and reduce oil revenues to the budget, which the Kremlin uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out following the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

Also on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. A massive fire at the facility was even detected by satellites.

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