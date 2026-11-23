One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leaked Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.”

According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of soldiers who died in the war. From February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

In 2022, Russia lost about 60 soldiers per day; in 2023, 150; and in 2024, more than 400. The highest rate was recorded in 2025—an average of 584 deaths per day, and about 660 when unrecorded deaths are included.

The highest per-capita losses were recorded in the Far East and Siberia. Specifically, in the Jewish Autonomous Region, there were nearly 1,000 deaths per 100,000 residents; in the Trans-Baikal Region—about 800; in Chukotka—760; and in Tuva—650. The lowest rate was in Moscow—63 deaths per 100,000 residents.

According to the analysis, at least 6,000 foreigners fighting on the side of the Russian Federation have died in the war against Ukraine. Also, over the years of the war, the median age of Russian military personnel killed in action has risen from 33 to 40 years.

More than 7,000 of the dead were between the ages of 18 and 19. In addition, about 2,500 soldiers died from alcohol, drugs, or suicide—more than 1,500 of whom took their own lives.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had killed Russian hockey player Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also eliminated a Russian world champion in ice climbing.

Ukrainian defenders killed Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

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